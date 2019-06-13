MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has died two and a half months after he was viciously attacked in the Bronx.
It's still not clear why the victim was targeted. He was attacked in the middle of the night in Mott Haven, while a woman stood lookout.
The attack was caught on surveillance video, which shows a man approaching 52-year-old James Smith as he is walking near Park Avenue and 140th Street around 1:15 a.m. on March 24.
The man started punching Smith in the face. He fell to the ground, where he was punched and kicked repeatedly until he lost consciousness.
The man and woman then calmly walked away, leaving the victim on the ground. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital with a fractured skull and left in a coma. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 10th.
Police say the first individual is a light-skinned man last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded sweater, dark-colored sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.
The second individual is a light-skinned woman last seen wearing blue hooded sweater, maroon sweatpants and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man brutally beaten on Bronx sidewalk, as woman stands lookout, dies months later
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News