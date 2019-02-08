Man busts a move during Florida sobriety test...and fails

EMBED </>More Videos

The sobriety test happened after the man was allegedly found asleep at the wheel of his truck with his foot on the brake.

Eyewitness News
PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WABC) --
A man in Florida was caught on camera finding the worst possible time to show off his dance moves, during his field sobriety test.

It happened after the man was allegedly found asleep at the wheel of his truck with his foot on the brake.

When he got out, he did not put the truck in park, and deputies had to jump in and stop it.

That's when he decided the best way to prove he wasn't drunk was to dance.

He was charged with DUI.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingDUIu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Report: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
Man who shot NY police officer gets 24 years to life in prison
Allegedly drunk pilot arrested before intercontinental flight
Dental assistant charged with stealing jewelry from patients
Suspect with knife killed by police on Lower East Side
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Show More
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
NJ mayor refuses to move RV illegally parked on sidewalk
2 workers hurt when fire breaks out in garbage truck
Jurors hear chilling, grisly confession in Sarah Stern trial
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
More News