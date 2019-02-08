A man in Florida was caught on camera finding the worst possible time to show off his dance moves, during his field sobriety test.It happened after the man was allegedly found asleep at the wheel of his truck with his foot on the brake.When he got out, he did not put the truck in park, and deputies had to jump in and stop it.That's when he decided the best way to prove he wasn't drunk was to dance.He was charged with DUI.----------