Man caught driving with 53 license suspensions, Suffolk County police say

Police say the suspect also had a fake license plate.

NORTH BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Suffolk County man is under arrest after he was caught driving with 53 license suspensions.

Police arrested 59-year-old Darrell Morgan Wednesday after he was pulled over on the Sunrise Highway service road in North Babylon.

During the investigation, police determined Morgan was driving with a fake New Jersey license plate.

Morgan was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

The Mercedes he was driving has been impounded.

Morgan was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date at the Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

