Man caught on camera burglarizing Bronx Dunkin Donuts after breaking in through ceiling

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole thousands of dollars from a Bronx Dunkin Donuts after breaking in through the ceiling.

Video shows the man breaking open a safe during the burglary at a location on Broadway on April 7 at 5:23 a.m.

Police say between the cash in the safe and a cash register, he got away with more than $13,000.

He was spotted leaving the scene in a maroon Honda Accord with a sunroof and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

