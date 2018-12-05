Man caught on camera stalking young girl in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Derick Waller reports from Williamsburg, Brooklyn on the stalking.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A young girl was apparently stalked by a man as she walked alone in Brooklyn.

She noticed the man was steps behind her as walked home from school in Williamsburg earlier this week.

In this case the 11-year-old girl did the right thing, she realized this grown man was following her so she ran home. She got away and told an adult.

Police released video of the man they want to talk to.

He was wearing a brownish gray hoodie and was walking Monday around 4 p.m.

The girl told police she was walking home from school on South 9th Street near Marcy Avenue and Hooper Street.

About five blocks into her walk, she noticed she was being followed by that man.

That's when she made a run for it and was able to get into her building near Kent Avenue.

She was not hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

