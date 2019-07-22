Man caught on camera stealing Pride flag from Suffolk County home

OAKDALE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- There is an investigation is underway on Long Island after someone stole a Pride flag.Surveillance video shows the robbery in Suffolk County.You can see the man walk up to the house in Oakdale, take the flag, and run away.This happened back on July 4th at around 4 a.m.The man was described as white between 6'1" and 6'3" tall.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.----------