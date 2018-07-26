Texas robbery suspect caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee

EMBED </>More Videos

Robbery sucker punches Boost Mobile employee in northwest Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston Police Department has released new video of a robbery suspect sucker punching a worker at a cell phone store.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on June 13 at a Boost Mobile.

Police said the employee allowed the suspect to come inside the store because he thought the man was a customer.

The suspect walked up to the employee and sucker punched him in the face, busting the victim's lip.

Police said the suspect forced the employee to open the cash drawer and give him money. The victim told police that the suspect also threatened to shoot him.

Police shared the video in hopes of finding the robber, who also left with a trash bag full of phones. He hopped in a white four-door vehicle with a woman acting as his accomplice.

The suspect is described as a black male his early to mid 20s, weighing between 200 to 250 pounds.

The woman in the getaway car is described as a black female between in her early to mid 20s.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyassaultsurveillance videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Show More
Woman's body found near Trump Golf Links in Bronx
UFC's Conor McGregor avoids jail time in Barclays melee
Radio hosts removed from air, called NJ AG 'turban man'
Police: 22-year-old drunk driver crashes into 36 cars in NJ
Man and woman found fatally shot in West Babylon
More News