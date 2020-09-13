Man celebrating birthday among 2 killed at off-campus party near Rutgers in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people have died and six others were injured during a shooting at an off-campus party near Rutgers University early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a birthday party on Delafield Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Police say someone started shouting and interrupted the off-campus party.

Authorities are looking for four gunmen who opened fire and struck individuals who were present.

Police found eight people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The injured were transported to an area hospital where two male victims were pronounced dead -- including the person celebrating his birthday.

RELATED | At least 4 killed in shootings across New York City this weekend

Surveillance video captured the violence as a car pulled up and the four suspects jumped out with their guns drawn.
EMBED More News Videos

Two people have died and six others are injured after a shooting at an off-campus party near Rutgers University early Sunday morning.


Some in the area ducked for cover while others ran for their lives.

It took just a few seconds, and when the bullets stopped flying, several dozen shell casings were left on the street.

Thus far, the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students.

While many students do live on the same street, no students were hurt or involved.

"I ran up to one young man and I'm saying 'I'm here man,' and he's gargling blood, so I flipped him over so he wont choke or suffocate, checked for a pulse," witness and Rutgers junior Jacob Beacher said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that there was another problem before the shooting, a fight happened at the very same house.
The New Brunswick Police Department is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

RELATED | Man stabbed outside New York City hotel during robbery of designer goods

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new brunswickmiddlesex countynew jerseygun violenceshootingpolicerutgers university
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Retail Rescue - Deals and Steals
Retail Rescue: Deals and Steals - CLICK HERE to help support small businesses
Man stabbed outside hotel during robbery of designer goods
Rare bacteria in LI Sound could lead to serious illness: Health officials
At least 4 killed in shootings across NYC this weekend
Trump officials changed CDC reports, ABC News confirms
Both deputies shot in Compton ambush now in stable condition
Show More
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
Purple Heart recipient honored with new home
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
12 firefighters injured, residents rescued from 5-alarm fire
More TOP STORIES News