CHARLESTON, South Carolina --A 1-year-old baby is in the hospital after authorities say he was shot by his 6-year-old brother.
Police believe the 6-year-old found the gun Saturday and accidentally fired it while the two were in a room together.
The boy's 37-year-old cousin, a convicted felon, is accused of having the gun and bringing it home.
Authorities say the cousin is in custody.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts