Man charged after 6-year-old cousin shoots 1-year-old brother

EMBED </>More Videos

Police believe the 6-year-old found the gun Saturday and accidentally fired it while the two were in a room together.

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
A 1-year-old baby is in the hospital after authorities say he was shot by his 6-year-old brother.

Police believe the 6-year-old found the gun Saturday and accidentally fired it while the two were in a room together.

The boy's 37-year-old cousin, a convicted felon, is accused of having the gun and bringing it home.

Authorities say the cousin is in custody.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotgunsSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Police: Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene
Emotional vigil held for mother killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Teen arrested in attempted rape of woman in Hamilton Heights
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
More News