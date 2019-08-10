Man charged after body found in restricted area of Central Park

Police said 19-year-old Brayan Suazo, of Manhattan, was charged Saturday with murder and robbery.
The victim was discovered in the upper terrace of the Lasker Pool on Tuesday morning.
He suffered trauma to the head, and the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim. The described him as a Hispanic man in his early-to-mid 30s who's 5-foot-1 and approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.
New York City! Do you recognize this man? He is the victim of a #homicide inside of @CentralParkNYC. He is described as Hispanic, 30-35, 5’1” and ~160lbs. If you think you know who he is, call us at 📲#800577TIPS or go to 💻https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. ALL tips are kept CONFIDENTIAL. pic.twitter.com/kyHU7mAJ6q— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 10, 2019
Authorities said the victim may be homeless.
The victim was found by a daycare counselor who notified police. No children were with her at the time.
