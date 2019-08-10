Man charged after body found in restricted area of Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after a body was discovered in a restricted access area of Central Park.

Police said 19-year-old Brayan Suazo, of Manhattan, was charged Saturday with murder and robbery.

The victim was discovered in the upper terrace of the Lasker Pool on Tuesday morning.

He suffered trauma to the head, and the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim. The described him as a Hispanic man in his early-to-mid 30s who's 5-foot-1 and approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.



Authorities said the victim may be homeless.

The victim was found by a daycare counselor who notified police. No children were with her at the time.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citycentral parknypdman killedcentral park
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Anti-ICE protesters partially shut down West Side Highway
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Former Olympic athlete charged in NJ horse farm shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Heading to LaGuardia Airport: What you need to know
Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant
Bronx car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized
EXCLUSIVE: Ocasio-Cortez on how to beat President Trump
More TOP STORIES News