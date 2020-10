Man charged after climbing New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos See the moment the NYPD apprehended the Statue of Liberty climber.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities have identified the man captured on video climbing up the side of the New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan.36-year-old Wilmer Ferrara, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass.Ferrara scaled six stories of the skyscraper Thursday at which point, police sources say, he got tired and waited for officers to come get him.RELATED | 'I went as high as I could:' Statue of Liberty climber speaks out after court appearance Members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit cut out part of a window, reached out, and pulled him inside."We thank the New York Police Department for quickly resolving the issue," the New York Times said in a statement.According to a police source Ferrara admitted to illegally climbing buildings before.Police say he is at a local hospital, where he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.----------