Man charged after climbing New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities have identified the man captured on video climbing up the side of the New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan.

36-year-old Wilmer Ferrara, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass.

Ferrara scaled six stories of the skyscraper Thursday at which point, police sources say, he got tired and waited for officers to come get him.

RELATED | 'I went as high as I could:' Statue of Liberty climber speaks out after court appearance
EMBED More News Videos

See the moment the NYPD apprehended the Statue of Liberty climber.



Members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit cut out part of a window, reached out, and pulled him inside.

"We thank the New York Police Department for quickly resolving the issue," the New York Times said in a statement.

According to a police source Ferrara admitted to illegally climbing buildings before.

Police say he is at a local hospital, where he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

MORE NEWS | 85-year-old woman victim of attempted sexual assault, suspect arrested
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the disturbing details after an 85-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the laundry room of a building in Bay Ridge.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityillegal climbingskyscraper
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID testing delayed in NYC yellow zone schools
Religious groups take Cuomo to court over restrictions
COVID Updates: National health officials warn of 'third peak'
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
Exclusive: Video shows deadly shootout at building in NYC
Man beaten in attempted robbery in Williamsburg
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Show More
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House
Wall Street executive Ray McGuire joins NYC mayor's race
The Countdown: Trump, Biden participate in dueling town halls
Man shot twice in head inside NYC park; in critical condition
More TOP STORIES News