Man charged after climbing New York Times Building in Midtown, Manhattan

36-year-old Wilmer Ferrara, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass.
Ferrara scaled six stories of the skyscraper Thursday at which point, police sources say, he got tired and waited for officers to come get him.
Members of the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit cut out part of a window, reached out, and pulled him inside.
"We thank the New York Police Department for quickly resolving the issue," the New York Times said in a statement.
According to a police source Ferrara admitted to illegally climbing buildings before.
Police say he is at a local hospital, where he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation.
