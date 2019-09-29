Man, 22, charged with terrorism after driving SUV through Woodfield Mall: Police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of driving an SUV into and through Woodfield Mall in northwest suburban Schaumburg earlier this month is facing felony charges.

Javier, 22, was charged with one felony count each of terrorism and criminal damage to property, the Schaumburg Police Department said.

On Friday, September 20, at around 2:21 p.m., Garcia allegedly crashed a black SUV into the Sears, police said. The car then proceeded to speed into the common area, crashing into displays.

Police said they believe Garcia acted alone, and there is no reason to believe he was targeting a specific person or store within the mall.

Garcia was arrested, and was taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for treatment; he was released on Sept. 27, police said.

Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, and police said no one was hurt by being struck by the car itself.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

