Man charged after group beats homeless men sleeping on Brooklyn street

The attack happened last Saturday around 6:45 a.m. in front of an auto repair shop near 60th Street and 10th Avenue in Borough Park.
Police say there were four sleeping victims in all between the ages of 41 to 61 years old. One man was left in critical condition due to severe head trauma. Two others were also hospitalized.
Police charged 29-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Saturday with three counts of gang assault, four counts of assault, criminal possession of stolen property, and harassment in connection to the attack.
Guadalupe was placed in custody Monday for an open container and giving a false name.
Officials also announced that another man in police custody Monday, but no charges have been released. Four more individuals are wanted in connection to this attack.
The victims say the group has attacked them for several years now. The 42-year-old man remains in critical condition on a ventilator. The other victims are expected to survive.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
