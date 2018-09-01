FATAL SHOOTING

Man charged after pizza deliveryman ambushed, fatally shot in head in Harlem

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the shooting of a pizza deliveryman in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was charged after a pizza deliveryman was shot to death right outside of the Harlem Papa John's where he worked.

Police said 29-year-old Luis Jaime, of Manhattan, was charged with murder, assault, menacing and criminal position of a weapon in connection to the death of 37-year-old Jose Alvarado

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Amsterdam Avenue, just north of 144th Street.

Police said Alvarado just finished making a delivery when he was ambushed and shot once in the head. It appears he was caught completely off guard.

Alvarado was rushed to Harlem Hospital but did not survive.

The suspect fled the scene and police said it does not appear to be a robbery, as nothing was taken from the victim. A motive remains unclear.


A nearby resident said he would see Alvarado once a week when he got pizza.

"I remember he was hard-working, he struck me as a guy with integrity," Lenn Brown said. "I thought he was conscientious, we would talk current events and politics. He seemed to be an amicable kind of guy."

