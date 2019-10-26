Man charged after woman fatally shot in head on Staten Island

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 40-year-old man was charged in the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found fatally shot in the head on Staten Island.
Kevin Smith was charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm Friday after surrendered to detectives at his attorney's office in Brooklyn.
Police said Smith lived with the victim but have not provided details on the circumstances leading to the murder, but authorities are investigating whether this was a case of domestic violence.
Authorities said the woman was discovered shot inside the South Avenue home in Mariners Harbor just before 1 a.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her son and stepson, ages 15 and 16, were home at the time of the shooting.
"I feel so sad for the young men, the two children had to see this," neighbor Scott Thompkinson said.
Another neighbor called the crime "out of the ordinary."
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
