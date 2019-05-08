Man charged crash that killed New Jersey couple headed to their wedding

EMBED <>More Videos

N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2018

READING, Pennsylvania -- A truck driver from California has been charged in connection with a chain reaction crash last year that killed a New Jersey couple headed to their wedding.

The victims, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney and 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, were headed to Pittsburgh last November when tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal ran into the back of the couple's car.

It sparked a deadly chain reaction-crash involving five commercial vehicles, several of which caught fire.

Singh Chahal, of Fresno, is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and related offenses.

The crash happened November 14 on Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

A warrant has been issued for Chahal's arrest.

The couple was on their way to Kearney's hometown for their ceremony.

According to her obituary, the 35-year-old Schurtz was employed as the head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityunion countycar crashhomicidetruck crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC bust
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Community mourns Newark Astros pitcher killed in shooting
7 On Your Side investigates claims of excessive force in NJ city
6 family members, including 4 children, killed in NYC fire
Show More
School bus slams into sidewalk scaffolding, tree in NYC
Window washer survives fall from Manhattan scaffolding
NJ district's school budget includes teacher layoffs, tax hike
Mom sues Etsy claiming teething necklace strangled child
Newborn recovering after being abandoned in trash can in park
More TOP STORIES News