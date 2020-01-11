Homeless man charged in 3 random attacks in Manhattan released, arrested again

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say 26-year-old Eugene Webb the man who repeatedly punched the 23-year-old woman after she exited the one train station at West Houston and Varick Street in Greenwich Village was arrested Friday night again and is now in police custody.
The arrest happened in front of Chase Bank at 204 W 4th Street in Greenwich Village Friday night around 7 pm.
Police say that Webb was aggressively panhandling and as they approched him Webb ran away.
The officers ran after Webb, and he was finally aprehended at W 3rd Street and 6th Ave.
Police searched him and found a glass pipe containing the drug K2.
Webb is accused of several random attacks in Manhattan and has skipped past court appearances. He was discharged Friday morning under supervised release New York's new bail reform guidelines.
While there is now talk of making changes to the new laws, others believe there should be no rush to judgment.
"Before bail reform, people sat and languished in jail," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. "They could not get to work to pay their bills. They would also lose their jobs. They could not go to school to continue their education. Their family bonds were damaged."
Webb is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing governmental administration.
He will be arraigned on Saturday in Manhattan Criminal Court.
