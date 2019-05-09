Man charged in crash that killed New Jersey couple headed to their wedding

READING, Pennsylvania -- A truck driver from California has been charged in connection with a chain reaction crash last year that killed a New Jersey couple headed to their wedding.

The victims, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney and 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, were headed to Pittsburgh last November when tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal ran into the back of the couple's car.

It sparked a deadly chain reaction-crash involving five commercial vehicles, several of which caught fire.

Singh Chahal, of Fresno, is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and related offenses.

The crash happened November 14 on Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

A warrant has been issued for Chahal's arrest.

The couple was on their way to Kearney's hometown for their ceremony.

According to her obituary, the 35-year-old Schurtz was employed as the head of platform partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in New York City.

