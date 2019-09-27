Man charged in fatal stabbing of teen at LI strip mall pleads not guilty

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Sources say several people will be turning themselves in throughout the day Friday to face charges in connection to the stabbing death of a teen on Long Island.

They are the alleged bystanders in the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, which was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens at an Oceanside strip mall on September 16.

The exact charges are not clear.

Last week, the alleged attacker, 18-year-old Tyler Flach was arrested and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges. Flach, of Lido Beach, is accused of stabbing Morris multiple times in the chest.



The confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an on-going dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.

Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.

At least six others were with Flach during the Monday afternoon brawl, and police are looking into their possible involvement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-224-TIPS.

