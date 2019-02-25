PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey man accused of killing three people when his vehicle crashed into a gas station will be held without bail.
29-year-old Jason Vanderee made an initial court appearance Monday in Sussex County, where his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Vanderee faces a number of charges, including three counts of aggravated manslaughter and possession of drugs.
The Feb. 19 crash at a Delta gas station on Route 23 in Wayne killed a father and his 17 year old son, along with a gas station attendant.
Police found nine bags of heroin and a needle in Vanderee's possession, according to prosecutors.
Officials say that he was high on heroin and required narcan from paramedics to prevent him from overdosing.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
