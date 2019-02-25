New Jersey man charged in fatal gas station crash pleads not guilty, held without bail

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest on the man charged in a fatal vehicle crash who is now being held without bail.

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man accused of killing three people when his vehicle crashed into a gas station will be held without bail.

29-year-old Jason Vanderee made an initial court appearance Monday in Sussex County, where his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Vanderee faces a number of charges, including three counts of aggravated manslaughter and possession of drugs.

The Feb. 19 crash at a Delta gas station on Route 23 in Wayne killed a father and his 17 year old son, along with a gas station attendant.

Police found nine bags of heroin and a needle in Vanderee's possession, according to prosecutors.

Officials say that he was high on heroin and required narcan from paramedics to prevent him from overdosing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfatal crashheroinjailPatersonWaynePassaic County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
Subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
Video: Truck driven on sidewalk in front of school to bypass traffic
AccuWeather: Strong winds diminish through the night
Show More
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
NY to let teachers report student safety concerns to a judge
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
More News