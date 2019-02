A New Jersey man accused of killing three people when his vehicle crashed into a gas station will be held without bail.29-year-old Jason Vanderee made an initial court appearance Monday in Sussex County, where his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.Vanderee faces a number of charges, including three counts of aggravated manslaughter and possession of drugs.The Feb. 19 crash at a Delta gas station on Route 23 in Wayne killed a father and his 17 year old son , along with a gas station attendant.Police found nine bags of heroin and a needle in Vanderee's possession, according to prosecutors.Officials say that he was high on heroin and required narcan from paramedics to prevent him from overdosing.(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)----------