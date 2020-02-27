Spring Valley library stabbing suspect due in court

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- The man accused of stabbing a security guard to death in a New York library earlier this month is due in court for his arraignment in Rockland County.
Sandra Wilson, 52, was killed at Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley last Tuesday afternoon.
A 25-year-old regular at the library, Blanchard Glaudin, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to her death.
Wilson had been working at the library for nearly 10 years, first part time and then full time. Police say Glaudin was there "all the time" and knew his victim.
Wilson had apparently asked Glaudin to turn his music down.
Glaudin was recently released from jail while awaiting trial for allegedly attempting to rape a woman while at Nyack Hospital on Nov. 9.
Bail was set at $100,000, but just before the new year, he was let out when judges across the state were releasing inmates in anticipation of the bail reform laws going into effect.
A bail reform activist noted that attempted rape remains a bail-eligible charge under the new law.
But, because his name had been inverted, it took some time for the district attorney to establish it was the same Blanchard Glaudin arrested.
District Attorney Thomas Walsh is ordering a full investigation, stressing he was not in office at the time this happened.
Glaudin faces a charge of second degree murder in the death of Wilson.
