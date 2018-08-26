BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island teen was killed when he was allegedly being stabbed in the neck by his own brother, officials said.
Suffolk County police said 17-year-old Brian Castillo died at the scene on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Robert Rivera, the victim's 19-year-old brother, allegedly fled the scene, leaving the knife in his brother's neck, police said.
Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
