TEEN KILLED

Man fatally stabs 17-year-old brother in Suffolk County, police say

A Long Island 17-year-old was killed after his older brother allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island teen was killed when he was allegedly being stabbed in the neck by his own brother, officials said.

Suffolk County police said 17-year-old Brian Castillo died at the scene on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Robert Rivera, the victim's 19-year-old brother, allegedly fled the scene, leaving the knife in his brother's neck, police said.

Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

