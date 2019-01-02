McDonald's customer charged with battering workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida --
A man is under arrest after authorities say he grabbed the shirt of a Florida McDonald's employee and tried to pull her over a counter.

The employee responded by punching the customer several times in the face at the St. Petersburg restaurant on Monday.

A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when the customer asked for a straw.

St. Petersburg police say the video shows Daniel Taylor grabbing Yasmine James' shirt. James responded by hitting him several times.

Police say Taylor is charged with two counts of simple battery for grabbing James and for kicking another worker in the stomach as he was being escorted out.

Taylor is white and James is black.

Taylor is being represented by the public defender's office, which didn't respond to a request for comment.

