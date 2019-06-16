MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a four-alarm fire that burned through three homes in Brooklyn. One of the homes belongs to a rabbi.
41-year-old Matthew Karelefsky of McKeesport, Pennsylvania is charged with arson and attempted murder.
Police say he had a vendetta against the rabbi, and set his house and car on fire to send a message.
Thirteen people were injured in the blaze.
A neighbor's security camera caught the moment that car went up in flames. Seconds later, a man is seen running away.
It didn't take long for that fire to spread to the home on East 17th Street and to two neighboring homes as well. A ball of fire woke up the neighborhood at 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Neighbors identified the man who lives there as Rabbi Jonathan Max.
It happened in a neighborhood teeming with the children of large, Orthodox Jewish families.
"When something like this happens, it puts a lot more lives at risk simply because there are a lot more people around," neighbor Ian Strock said.
Police believe an accelerant was used to spread the flames.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man charged in connection with fire that targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News