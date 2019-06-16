Man charged in connection with fire that targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home

By
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a four-alarm fire that burned through three homes in Brooklyn. One of the homes belongs to a rabbi.

41-year-old Matthew Karelefsky of McKeesport, Pennsylvania is charged with arson and attempted murder.

Police say he had a vendetta against the rabbi, and set his house and car on fire to send a message.

Thirteen people were injured in the blaze.

A neighbor's security camera caught the moment that car went up in flames. Seconds later, a man is seen running away.

It didn't take long for that fire to spread to the home on East 17th Street and to two neighboring homes as well. A ball of fire woke up the neighborhood at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Neighbors identified the man who lives there as Rabbi Jonathan Max.

It happened in a neighborhood teeming with the children of large, Orthodox Jewish families.

"When something like this happens, it puts a lot more lives at risk simply because there are a lot more people around," neighbor Ian Strock said.

Police believe an accelerant was used to spread the flames.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midwoodbrooklynnew york cityfirehouse firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
13 hurt in Brooklyn fire that may have been intentionally set
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man sprays fire extinguisher, hides in Ocasio-Cortez's office
Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
Funeral services held for West Point cadet killed during training
Mother, daughter killed in Bronx domestic dispute
Arrest made in stabbing death of LI teaching assistant
Yankees add AL HR leader Encarnacion from M's
Show More
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
'Tracks,' popular Penn Station eatery forced to close by end of summer
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
More TOP STORIES News