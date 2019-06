Man charged in connection with fire that targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a four-alarm fire that burned through three homes in Brooklyn. One of the homes belongs to a rabbi.41-year-old Matthew Karelefsky of McKeesport, Pennsylvania is charged with arson and attempted murder.Police say he had a vendetta against the rabbi, and set his house and car on fire to send a message.Thirteen people were injured in the blaze.A neighbor's security camera caught the moment that car went up in flames. Seconds later, a man is seen running away.It didn't take long for that fire to spread to the home on East 17th Street and to two neighboring homes as well. A ball of fire woke up the neighborhood at 4 a.m. on Thursday.Neighbors identified the man who lives there as Rabbi Jonathan Max.It happened in a neighborhood teeming with the children of large, Orthodox Jewish families."When something like this happens, it puts a lot more lives at risk simply because there are a lot more people around," neighbor Ian Strock said.Police believe an accelerant was used to spread the flames.----------