Man charged with arson in massive New Jersey fire that destroyed 4 buildings

Four buildings were gutted by the flames, which broke out around 8 p.m. in a five-floor apartment complex on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook.
Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of 28-year-old Juan Hector Padilla in relation to the blaze that began at the construction site of the Meridia II, which included 174 apartments and retail space.
They say Padilla was seen walking in the area several times leading up to the fire, and that further investigation revealed he responsible for starting it.
Strong, gusty winds helped spread the blaze to another apartment building across the street, two houses and an electronics store, Police Chief Vito Bet said.
"The whole sky was orange," witness Eric Dabeek said. "It was almost like Armageddon."
VIDEO: Drone footage shows massive Bound Brook fire from up above:
Courtesy: RH
No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross said they were helping 24 people from 11 families displaced by the fire. Some 400 residents were left without power as a result of the fire.
The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing by investigators.
Padilla is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree hindering investigation apprehension/false information.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0800. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
