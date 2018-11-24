COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --A man who is charged with burning down his own house in New Jersey says his family stands behind him.
The attorney for Paul Caneiro says his client's wife and daughters fully support Caneiro and would be willing to testify on his behalf at a hearing on Wednesday.
Investigators charged the 51-year-old with setting his Ocean Township home on fire.
Authorities believe there is a connection with the quadruple murder of Caneiro's brother's family in their home in Colts Neck.
Flames broke out in the Colts Neck house shortly after the first fire.
Prosecutors have not charged Caneiro in connection with the murder.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube