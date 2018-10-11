A man was arrested on Long Island after police say he exposed himself to a high school field hockey team.Suffolk County County Police say Edward Foley entered a portable toilet located on the school field at West Babylon High School on Oct. 4 and changed into a pair of woman's underwear.Foley then opened the door and exposed himself to the team before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Focus, according to investigators.After an investigation with the help of the NYPD, Foley was arrested Thursday morning at his home in the Bronx.Foley, 29, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal trespassing on school grounds.He will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.;Officers are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Foley to contact the First Precinct Crime Section at (631) 854-8148.----------