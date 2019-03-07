SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- He was trouble when he walked in -- again.
Taylor Swift's apparent super fan is accused of breaking into her townhouse in New York City for the third time.
Police said 23-year-old Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida, used a brick to break into the second-floor patio door of her SoHo building around 2:20 a.m.
The Franklin Street residence is currently empty and under renovation.
Alvarado was charged with burglary, criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.
He has been arrested twice in the past for breaking into the same building. During one, he took a shower and slept in Swift's bed, but the singer has never been at the home at the time of any of the break-ins.
Swift has an active order of protection against Alvarado.
He was sentenced last months to six months in jail as part of a plea deal for a previous break-in in April. He was ordered to complete a mental-health program.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man charged with into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment -- again
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News