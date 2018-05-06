HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and abandoning his ex-girlfriend's child in Harlem.
22-year-old Antonio Staton is charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
The toddler, 20-month-old DJ Maddox, was reunited with his mother Alandria Clark Friday night.
She had gone to pick up DJ at daycare on W. 127th Street but the innocent toddler was nowhere to be found.
She later learned that the daycare had released DJ to an ex-boyfriend without her permission.
Staton, 22, was seen walking with DJ shortly before he allegedly abandoned the baby boy near the steps of the basement apartment on 132nd Street. Clark believes Staton kidnapped her son in retaliation of their breakup.
