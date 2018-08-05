GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A man is under arrest on charges of fatally shooting his co-worker following an argument inside a gas station on Long Island.
Investigators say 71-year-old Lawrence Grammer of Glen Cove shot the other man after they got into a dispute at CITGO D and R Automotive in Glen Head, Nassau County Saturday morning.
"That dispute escalated where one of the co-workers, Lawrence Grammer, went to his auto, recovered a .45 caliber handgun, came back and shot his co-worker," said Nassau County Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Bashir Ward of Valley Stream.
Fitzpatrick said the two had been involved in another altercation on Friday that became physical but was broken up. The men had words again when they returned to work Saturday.
Grammer had worked at the gas station 15 years, while Ward had been there less than a year and there had been the friction the entire time, Fitzpatrick said.
Grammer is facing charges of second-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.
Investigators said he is a convicted felon who is a registered sex offender.
He was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, where he pleaded not guilty and ordered held without bail.
