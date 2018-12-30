Authorities in New Jersey say a man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of his father-in-law.Douglas Roman Rodriguez, 32, of Carteret turned himself into the Carteret Police Department Saturday night, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.He is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Rodriguez fired multiple shots at his father-in-law, 49-year-old Roberto Laureano, over a dispute.Police found Laureano with gunshot wounds in front of the Knights of Columbus on High Street Friday night. He died on the way to the hospital.Rodriguez is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas O'Connor at (732) 541-3863, or Detective Michael Connelly at (732) 745-3254.----------