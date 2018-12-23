Police say a man is under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash that left two people dead on Long Island Saturday night.According to Suffolk County Police, William Molnar was driving a 2004 Subaru eastbound on Forest Road W. in Mastic Beach when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer travelling southbound on Huguenot Drive at 10:11 p.m.Molnar, 50, and his wife Jean Molnar, 41, a passenger in the front seat of the Subaru, both of Mastic Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene.A 22-year-old man in the front seat of the Explorer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.Police said the driver of the Explorer, 24-year-old Patrick Poillon, fled on foot.After an investigation, Poillon was arrested in Mastic Beach and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.----------