A man is under arrest after authorities say he fatally stabbed both of his parents in their Bergen County, New Jersey home.Officials say the couple, identified as Edward Boduch, 71, and Miroslawa Potocka, 72, was stabbed to death inside their home on Lafayette Place near Englewood Avenue on Saturday.43-year-old Pawel Boduch is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.Police said they were called to the home for a welfare check and found the couple dead inside.With an hours-long manhunt coming up empty, police decided to pull back from his vehicle in a nearby ShopRite parking lot - they even cleared the police tape around it. Then, around 5 p.m. sources say the man walked right up to his car.It is unclear why detectives think he drove to the shopping center, about a half mile away, after allegedly murdering his parents."There's a rumor that he had gone into ShopRite. Gone and left - his vehicle was left behind," said Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes.Investigators are still trying to piece everything together. Police say just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the couple's other son asked if police could check on his parents - what they found was unthinkable."We responded on a welfare check...upon entry to the home, the officers discovered two individuals that were inside deceased with apparently some stab wounds," said Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern.