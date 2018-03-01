DONALD TRUMP JR

Man charged with sending envelope containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr.

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on a man charged with sending an envelope containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr.

By Eyewitness News
BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WABC) --
A 24-year-old man is under arrest in connection with an envelope sent to Donald Trump Jr. containing white powder, officials said.

Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, Massachusetts, was arrested by the FBI Thursday.

As Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, opened the envelope February 12, white powder spilled out, and she was taken to a New York City hospital. This prompted a brief law enforcement response on the East Side.



Frisiello was charged with sending at least five letters containing "suspicious white powder" with threatening messages to elected officials, officials said.

At least five locations across the country have received a similar envelope with a Boston postmark, suspicious white powder and a written message.

The letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. was sent to his mother-in-law's apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan and postmarked in Boston on February 7.

It contained a typewritten note reading, "You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric, look smart. This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve. So shut the F--- UP!"

PHOTOS: Scene of Donald Trump's apartment in NYC


The other recipients include a U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, a law professor at Stanford University, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and actor Antonio Sabato Jr, who is running for Senate in California.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donald trump jrsuspicious objectsuspicious packagearrestNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONALD TRUMP JR
Cohen claims Trump knew of Russian meeting at Trump Tower
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
More donald trump jr
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News