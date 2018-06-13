Boyfriend arrested after woman set on fire in apartment building on Upper West Side

A man has been arrested and charged with setting his girlfriend on fire.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest after police say a woman was set on fire Tuesday in a Manhattan apartment building.

Police arrested 26-year-old Larry McGloster on charges of attempted murder, assault, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD said McGloster, the woman's boyfriend, doused her with an unknown substance and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.

The 32-year-old victim was discovered by a neighbor in the 8th floor hallway of the building on Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

