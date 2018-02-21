Fire marshals arrest man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at Brooklyn barber shop

The FDNY released surveillance video of the incident.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man in Brooklyn is under arrest after officials say he threw a Molotov cocktail at a barber shop last week.

Fire marshals say 35-year-old George Thomas is the man seen in surveillance video throwing the flaming bottle on February 17th at the El and John's Barber Shop in East New York.

The Molotov cocktail ignited a fire on the roof of the barber shop that was open for business with customers inside at the time.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and brought the fire under control.

"Deliberately igniting a fire on the roof of an occupied business is a reckless and dangerous act, which could have taken the lives of many innocent people," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "Thanks to the quick response by our Firefighters and the outstanding investigative work by our Fire Marshals, no one was injured and a dangerous person was apprehended."

The investigation uncovered that the suspect had been in a dispute at the barber shop earlier that day.

Thomas is now charged with first degree arson.

