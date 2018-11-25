81-year-old Connecticut man charged with attempted murder at nursing home

(Shutterstock)

WATERBURY, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have charged an 81-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly trying to strangle a 76-year-old woman in a nursing home.

Waterbury police say they responded to Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill at about 6 p.m. Saturday where they arrested John Jensen.

Police say Jensen and the woman were "familiar" with each other, but did not disclose their exact relationship. Police did not say whether they were residents of the facility.

Jensen was held on $1 million bail, and faces charges including strangulation and criminal attempt at murder. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Nursing facility staff said they could not comment.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
