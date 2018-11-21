Man chased, stabbed several times in Bronx robbery; new video of suspect

The suspect remains on the run in the Bronx.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
Police released new video of an attacker wanted for a violent robbery in the Bronx.

It happened last month while the victim was sleeping in his car in University Heights.

Police say the suspect woke him up and forced his way inside.

He threatened the man with a knife and told him to drive away.

At one point, the victim tried to make a run for it.

But the suspect chased him down, stabbed him several times, robbed him, and then ran away.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 20's, He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

