Police in Manhattan are looking for a man who choked a 70-year-old man and sprayed him with an unknown substance before robbing him Wednesday morning, and they're hoping surveillance photos will lead to an arrest.The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. in front of 446 West 54th Street in Midtown.Authorities say the suspect approached the victim from behind, placed him in a chokehold and sprayed his eyes with the unknown substance.The man then forcibly removed $180 in cash and a cell phone from the victim.EMS responded and transported the victim to Roosevelt Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition with minor injuries.The suspect fled westbound on West 54th Street towards 10th Avenue.The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------