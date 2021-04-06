Man chokes worker in NJ Burger King after mask dispute: Police

It happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the restaurant location of Route 23 South in Wayne.
Officers responded to a report of a man choking a female employee, but the suspect fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival.
The female employee, who was outweighed by the male assailant by 80 pounds, stated that the suspect entered the restaurant, approached her and wrapped both hands around her neck and began strangling her.
Video from the restaurant confirmed her description.
The attack only ended when another female employee intervened and the suspect fled.
TRENDING | Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
The victim of the attack complained of pain but declined transport to a hospital.
While searching the surrounding area, a patrol officer found a male matching the suspect's description seated in a driveway on Newark-Pompton Turnpike.
As the officer approached, authorities say the man, David Sivertsen, came towards him stating, "You got me." They say he was agitated and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The officer detained Sivertsen, and the victim was brought to his location and identified him as the man who had assaulted her.
Sivertsen was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
Further investigation determined that the suspect was the same man who had entered Burger King earlier the same day and argued with restaurant employees about his not wearing a mask.
He fled the restaurant prior to the arrival of police in that incident as well.
MORE NEWS: Popular infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns
Police say he became uncooperative during processing and injured himself by intentionally slamming his head into the steel bench to which he was handcuffed.
Sivertsen was transported to a hospital and, once medically cleared, was transported to Passaic County Jail pending a hearing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip