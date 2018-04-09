Man climbs crane over Hollywood Boulevard in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down.

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
A man climbed a tall construction crane some 200 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and stayed up there for hours before safely coming down.

The spectacle attracted a mass of spectators on the ground watching as police officers and firefighters worked to try to convince the man to come down on his own.

The crane was near Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue in Hollywood.

He was wearing no shoes or shirt and appeared to be draped in an American flag. He was spotted climbing and moving around on cables above the crane and slowly descending, then stopping on a platform for more than an hour as he shouted and gestured at the ground and waved the flag.

An urban search and rescue team joined firefighters and police officers who were trying to convince the man to come down.

After about three hours, police said they had the man safely in custody on the ground. He was being treated by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear why he had climbed the crane.

A man draped in the American flag climbed a construction crane high above Hollywood Boulevard.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trespassinghollywoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News