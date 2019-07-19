Watch: Man climbs down exterior of 19-story building to escape Philly fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5404992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man scales down West Philly building during fire on July 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man could be seen climbing down the side of a high rise in Philadelphia Thursday night to escape a fire that injured four residents and three police officers.The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at Holden Tower on the 4400 block of Holden Street.Chopper 6 from sister station WPVI was over the scene and captured video one man descending down the exterior of the 19-story building.Luckily, he made it down safely.Authorities say the injuries to the residents and officers were due to smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.Firefighters said there was light smoke on all 19 floors of the building when they got arrived on the scene.They soon discovered a fire in the lower part of the trash chute from the third floor down. Firefighters said the sprinklers were activated.Crews took a water line to the fourth floor trash chute and flooded it, and they also stretched it to the 15th floor and flooded the trash chute from there as an extra safety measure.The elevators automatically come straight to the lobby in the event of fire, and some Hold Tower residents with mobility issues were carried out by those in other apartments.Firefighters went to some individual units to check on residents who couldn't evacuate."We did make some forcible entry on some units," Philadelphia Fire Assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "We received calls from our fire communication center and fire department units. We went to those apartments to check on those residents."The fire was officially placed under control at 10:56 p.m., and residents were allowed back inside later in the night.