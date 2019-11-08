Man climbs onto traffic light in busy Midtown intersection

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An odd scene unfolded at a busy Midtown intersection, a man perched himself on top of a traffic light.Video shows the man sitting on the support bar between the two lights high above the intersection of 35th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday.NYPD officers blocked the intersection and used an emergency services truck to climb up and take the man into custody.He was taken to the hospital and was not charged.----------