Man climbs 'Skyscraper' ride on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man climbed to the top of a ride on Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on Monday morning.The man was on top of the Skyscraper ride. He put up an American flag.Seaside Heights Borough Administrator Christopher Vaz says the man, "...has an issue with a police department somewhere on Barnegat Bay Peninsula. Not our PD."He was reportedly back down from the top of the ride sometime after 10 a.m. and taken into police custody.