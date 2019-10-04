Man climbs through woman's apartment window, gropes her in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who groped a woman inside her apartment in Brooklyn.Police said he came in through an unlocked window.It happened on Tuesday, October 1 at around 4:20 a.m. on Melrose Street and Central Avenue.The man began touching the sleeping woman on her buttocks and groin area.When she woke up, the man left through the same window.Police said he took off in a blue 2015 Toyota Camry.The individual is described as a Hispanic man, 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------