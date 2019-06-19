Man convicted in Justice for Junior trial assaults New York City correction officer, authorities say

It was one of two incidents in the past 24 hours, prompting the Correction Officers Benevolent Association to schedule an afternoon press conference to discuss safety at New York City jails.
Officials said a male correction officer had his shoulder dislocated by Jose Muniz, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the Justice for Junior trial, at the Manhattan Detention Complex.
WATCH: Correction officers' union responds to prison assault
Muniz was there awaiting transfer to state prison.
Then, on Wednesday morning, authorities say a female correction officer at Rikers Island was strangled by an inmate who is behind bars for rape.
Davlos Raphael, a sex offender from Brooklyn, allegedly wrapped a shirt around the officer's neck, dragging her to ground and squeezing. The detainees in the housing area reportedly came to the officer's aid, punching Davlos to get him off the officer.
Both officers were treated, although the female officer is said to be shaken up.
"Our officers are brave public servants who make our jails safer," Correction Department Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said. "These attacks are deplorable, and we take assaults on our officers very seriously. We are pursuing the re-arrest of those responsible."
The investigations are ongoing.
