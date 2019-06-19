Man convicted of murder in Justice for Junior trial assaults correction officer at Rikers, authorities say

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- One of the five men convicted Friday in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman assaulted a correction officer at Rikers Island Tuesday night, according to authorities.
It was one of two incidents in the past 24 hours, prompting the Correction Officers Benevolent Association to schedule an afternoon press conference to discuss safety at the jail.
Officials said a male correction officer had his shoulder dislocated by Jose Muniz, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the Justice for Junior trial.
He is still being held at Rikers, awaiting transfer to state prison.
Then, on Wednesday morning, authorities say a female correction officer was strangled by an inmate who is behind bars for rape.
Both officers were treated, although the female officer is said to be shaken up.
