A Connecticut man is facing more than three years behind bars for selling the deadly drug heroin and fleeing the area when he was caught.A federal judge sentenced 30-year-old Luis "Cuko" Ortiz, of Hartford, to 46 months in prison Tuesday.According to court documents, Ortiz sold heroin to both FBI and Hartford police officers on 10 separate occasions in 2014.He was arrested in October 2014. A search of his apartment discovered quantities of heroin and fentanyl, as well as a digital scale and grinder.While he was out on bail as part of a drug rehabilitation program, he fled the state. Law enforcement officers caught up with him in Puerto Rico in June 2016.Ortiz later pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises and one count of escape.FBI's Northern Connecticut Violent Crime Gang Task Force and Hartford Police were both involved in the investigation.----------