HEROIN

Connecticut man convicted of selling heroin gets nearly 4 years in prison

Stock photo of a drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin. (iStock)

By Michael Tatar, Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A Connecticut man is facing more than three years behind bars for selling the deadly drug heroin and fleeing the area when he was caught.

A federal judge sentenced 30-year-old Luis "Cuko" Ortiz, of Hartford, to 46 months in prison Tuesday.

According to court documents, Ortiz sold heroin to both FBI and Hartford police officers on 10 separate occasions in 2014.

He was arrested in October 2014. A search of his apartment discovered quantities of heroin and fentanyl, as well as a digital scale and grinder.

While he was out on bail as part of a drug rehabilitation program, he fled the state. Law enforcement officers caught up with him in Puerto Rico in June 2016.

Ortiz later pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises and one count of escape.

FBI's Northern Connecticut Violent Crime Gang Task Force and Hartford Police were both involved in the investigation.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeopioidsheroinfentanylHartfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEROIN
$7.5M worth of suspected heroin, fentanyl seized in Bronx drug raid
Men charged with smuggling heroin in tomato boxes
Police bust Bronx heroin ring in 'Operation Breaking Bad'
More than a dozen arrested in Queens gang, drug bust
Cash, weapons, Lamborghini seized in major drug bust
More heroin
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News