Man covered in flames after crash dipped into puddle by deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

Chambers Co. deputies pull man from burning car

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Video may not be suitable for all audiences.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas --
A man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Chambers County, Texas.

For the first time, we're seeing bodycam video from the devastating wreck on Dec. 13 just south of Winnie.

HEROES RESPOND: What they were thinking during rescue
EMBED More News Videos

"I've pulled people from burning cars a thousand times in my mind."


Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said two of his deputies saved a man's life after they came upon the wreck.

The victim was found inside a burning vehicle with his abdomen and legs on fire, Hawthorne said.

Video shows deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington reach inside the vehicle and pull the victim out, before submerging his burning body in a nearby puddle of water.

The victim was taken by air ambulance to a Houston hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Hawthorne said both deputies were uninjured after risking their own lives to save the man, but the intensity of the fire melted parts of the equipment on their uniforms.

"Had these deputies not acted quickly, decisively and without total disregard for their own safety, the seriously injured man would have perished inside the vehicle," Hawthorne wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar firetexas newsChambers County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged in bus slashing after passenger tried to pet dog
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Young man found shot, stabbed behind LI community center
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
12-year-old CT boy charged with killing sister, stabbing mom
NY priest accused of touching 10-year-old child at school
Show More
5 accused of torturing 3-year-old NJ boy plead not guilty
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
Charter customers to get cash, free HBO as part of settlement
Man sets girlfriend, himself on fire at upstate NY coffee shop
2 arrested after Virginia man found dead in duffel bag in Yonkers
More News