A man is in critical condition after he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground this weekend.Police said the incident was reported just after 1 a.m. on Sunday on 29th Street.The suspect punched the 35-year-old victim after a confrontation, which caused his head to hit the pavement.Police say the suspect left the scene in a white SUV. He was described as a bald and last seen wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and jeans.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).